Bucs lead Browns 23-16

The Bucs got their third rushing touchdown of the game, but it was significant because it was the first by a running back this season.

Tampa Bay’s first rushing touchdown of the day came from receiver DeSean Jackson on a 14-yard run. Its second was scored by quarterback Jameis Winston on a 14-yard run. Ronald Jones then had a 2-yard run with 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter, giving the Bucs a 23-9 lead.

The Browns, though, answered with a seven-play, 75-yard drive to stay in it. Nick Chubb scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 12:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Bucs have helped the Browns hang around by allowing a safety and turning it over three times.

Winston fumbled on the second play from scrimmage in the second half. Myles Garrett got the strip-sack, and Genard Avery recovered at the Tampa Bay 26.

Baker Mayfield found David Njoku for a 15-yard touchdown to make it a one-score game at 16-9. The teams have traded touchdowns since.