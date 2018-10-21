Bucs take 9-2 lead over Browns

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb are finding tough sledding in Tampa Bay so far. The Browns defense has a safety, but Cleveland otherwise has struggled against a Bucs defense with a new coordinator.

DeSean Jackson had a 14-yard run for a touchdown to give the Bucs the lead only six seconds into the second quarter. But the Bucs missed the extra point. It was the third missed PAT by Chandler Catanzaro this season.

Jackson’s touchdown run completed a six-play, 55-yard drive.

Jameis Winston has completed 10-of-15 passes for 123 yards as the Bucs have 162 yards.