Cam Newton calls Sunday’s comeback a “confidence booster”

Getty Images

For the first three quarters of Sunday’s game in Philadelphia, an uptick in confidence seemed like the last thing anyone on the Panthers would be talking about once the game was over.

The Panthers were down 17-0 and on the road, but things began to swing their way on an 11-play drive that ended with a Curtis Samuel touchdown. They’d score twice more and convert a fourth-and-10 along the way, which meant that they came out of the game 21-17 winners.

After it was over, quarterback Cam Newton, who threw the final two touchdowns, was asked if he felt it was a statement win for his team.

“I think every win is a statement win,” Newton said at his press conference. “But I think we were against the ropes to a degree. We didn’t have a good performance in the first half. We understand that, we know that, we know that can’t happen especially versus a good team like this. But moving forward, this is a confidence booster for us. Something that you can accelerate production offensively, defensively, as well as special teams. … Playing in a hostile environment. It felt like a lot of things were holding us back and then thrown at us, even pylons. But at the end of the day, we overcame that and we still kept pushing through it. You talk about good teams and the development DNA of good teams, winning on the road, winning close games is something that you have to do.”

The Panthers will be at home the next two weeks against the Ravens and Buccaneers. Should the confidence carry over to more wins, they’ll be well positioned for the second half of the regular season.