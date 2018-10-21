Carlos Hyde not playing for Jaguars

Getty Images

Running back Carlos Hyde will not be making his Jaguars debut on Sunday.

The Jaguars sent a fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Hyde on Friday and the turnaround was too quick for Hyde to be ready to play against the Texans. With Leonard Fournette still nursing his hamstring injury, Jacksonville will go with T.J. Yeldon, Jamaal Charles and David Williams in the backfield.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Sunday morning that Fournette is expected to miss next Sunday’s game in London against the Eagles as well. Assuming all goes well in practice this week, it would seem likely that Hyde will make his first appearance as a Jaguar in that game.

Tight end James O'Shaughnessy, cornerback D.J. Hayden, DT Eli Ankou, cornerback Tre Herndon and defensive end Dawuane Smoot are also out for the Jags on Sunday.