Chandler Catanzaro’s 59-yarder is longest overtime FG in history

AP

Chandler Catanzaro might have used up the last of his nine lives in regulation if not for a mulligan in overtime. Catanzaro, who nearly lost his job in the preseason, was a reason the Buccaneers went to overtime in the first place.

He missed an extra point and then a 40-yard field goal on the final play of regulation. Either kick would have provided the deciding point(s).

Instead, the Bucs needed the longest kick ever in overtime finally to put away the Browns.

“I was extremely upset with myself. I told the guys earlier, ‘This team deserved to win this game,'” Catanzaro said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “They played their tails off all game, and for me to miss a kick like that, it was very frustrating for me, especially after the prep I had this week.”

No one ever had kicked a 59-yard field goal in overtime. Likely no one aside from coach Dirk Koetter, who made the decision to try it, had faith Catanzaro could make it.

Catanzaro broke the previous longest field goal in overtime in NFL history by 2 yards. Sebastian Janikowski had a 57-yarder to give the Raiders a 16-13 overtime victory over the Jets on Oct. 19, 2008.

“As a kicker, you never want to go in there [and miss] when they set you up so well,” Catanzaro said. “. . . I’m just so thankful it worked out like it did. God is good.”

Catanzaro now has missed three extra points and field goals of 44 and 40 yards this season, so his employment likely remains tenuous.

The Bucs have had bad luck with kickers the past four seasons, using six of them. They have combined to miss 14 extra points and 31 field goals in the past 54 games.