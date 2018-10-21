Chargers hold on to beat Titans on failed two-point conversions

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 21, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
The Chargers and Titans put on a show for the fans in London today.

Los Angeles won 20-19 as Tennessee scored what appeared to be an overtime-clinching touchdown in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter. But the Titans decided to go for two and weren’t successful, even after a Chargers penalty moved the conversion attempt to the 1-yard line.

When Chargers receiver Keenan Allen recovered the ensuing onside kick, it clinched the win.

It was an exciting game that the Chargers led most of the way, but the Titans wouldn’t quit. Titans running back Dion Lewis in particular had a big game, with 91 rushing yards and 64 receiving yards.

The Chargers didn’t have Melvin Gordon but didn’t miss him much, as Philip Rivers was excellent throwing the ball, completing 19 of 26 passes for 306 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Los Angeles is now 5-2 and a legitimate playoff contender. The Titans are 3-4 and will move out of first place in the AFC South.

28 responses to “Chargers hold on to beat Titans on failed two-point conversions

  4. Players win games. Coaches lose games – looking at YOU Mike Vrabel.

    What a dope, ESPECIALLY after the penalty on the first 2-pt try and getting a 2nd chance to come to his senses.

  5. Frank Reich no longer has the distinction of the worst end of game coaching call this year. There is NO REASON to go for two instead of kicking the XP. You go to OT every time. Especially when it already took them four plays to get into the end zone from the two yard line on that same drive. Unbelievable.

  6. Terrible coaching. Vrabel has to know that Mariota isn’t capable of throwing 2 touchdowns over a seven day period. He already got his one. You have to either run it or kick the PAT.

    In other news…Mariota is still thankful for Nathan Petterman…otherwise, he’d be the worst QB in the league.

  11. I don’t hate going for 2. Win some lose some but the numbers say it’s better to be aggressive over time. But I would’ve preferred a run or sneak.

  12. Throwing the ball from the 1 is a perfectly viable option, but when your QB is Mariota and you’ve just run for 164 yards on the day it just seems asinine to throw the ball not once, but twice.

  13. I just don’t understand the call. You get lucky with Defensive holding on the previous play. You have Deion Lewis, Derek Henry and Marcus Marriotta. You’re telling me you don’t want to put all 3 back there and give Marcus the option to give it to Henry, pull it out and run it himself, or hope to hit Lewis and let him make a guy miss? The drive before, your wideouts dropped 2 easy passes. I have no sympathy for coaches who put smart themselves. Gutsy call, I’ll give him that, but man, that play call was a joke.

  15. The Titans had the momentum. Just kicked the extra point and play for the win in overtime. Absolutely no reason to go for a two point conversion. Go for the tie and see what happens in overtime. Vrabel should have known better.

  17. Playing devil’s advocate here…but let’s say he chose to kick the XP and it was missed…Some people would have been hollering that he should have went for two.

    FWIW, I like the call…Lately, overtime has come down to who wins a coin toss even with the must score a touchdown on the first possession rule in effect.

  19. And all you idiots and the media would be calling Vrabel the gutsiest and greatest coach ever if Titans converted so shut up and return to your basements hermits

  20. I wish the Titans would stay in London. Pathetic excuse for a professional sports franchise. Another wasted top 10 pick incoming…

  21. You elect not to kick the extra point and go to OT and blow TWO tries at a 2-point conversion? Sorry,Titans,but that’s pretty bad. You deserved to lose.

  23. “And all you idiots and the media would be calling Vrabel the gutsiest and greatest coach ever if Titans converted”

    Blah, blah, blah. Rivers still has 30 seconds to win the game even if Tenn converted.

    Titans offense stinks in general and especially at throwing the football. Vrabel put the outcome of the game on the shoulders of Tenn’s limp passing game. He deserves what he got.

  27. Im very suprised that so many are against this call. Youre a .500 team going against a serious playoff contender. The only reason the Chargers are flying under the radar is because of Mahomes II and the Chiefs. I think it was the exact right choice. Poorly executed, poorly chosen play but still the right choice playing fir a win. You’re tired from being overseas, you face overtime and more wear and tear against an inferior team. You need 2 yards to go ahead w under 30 seconds left in the game. I think its the only decision considering. Great Job Vrable, you know how crappy and talentless your team is. Go Oilers!

