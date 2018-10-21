Chargers hold on to beat Titans on failed two-point conversions

Getty Images

The Chargers and Titans put on a show for the fans in London today.

Los Angeles won 20-19 as Tennessee scored what appeared to be an overtime-clinching touchdown in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter. But the Titans decided to go for two and weren’t successful, even after a Chargers penalty moved the conversion attempt to the 1-yard line.

When Chargers receiver Keenan Allen recovered the ensuing onside kick, it clinched the win.

It was an exciting game that the Chargers led most of the way, but the Titans wouldn’t quit. Titans running back Dion Lewis in particular had a big game, with 91 rushing yards and 64 receiving yards.

The Chargers didn’t have Melvin Gordon but didn’t miss him much, as Philip Rivers was excellent throwing the ball, completing 19 of 26 passes for 306 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Los Angeles is now 5-2 and a legitimate playoff contender. The Titans are 3-4 and will move out of first place in the AFC South.