Chargers preserve halftime lead with red zone interception

Getty Images

The Titans have still not scored a touchdown in the month of October, and just when they were close, disaster struck.

With Tennessee poised to score late in the second quarter, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota had a pass tipped and intercepted in the red zone. Mariota, who for so long had earned a reputation of outstanding play in the red zone, had to walk away from that possession with no points.

That allowed the Chargers to preserve a 10-6 lead at halftime. Los Angeles scored on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers to Tyrell Williams on its first offensive play and added a field goal on its second drive. That’s been enough so far.

The Titans are off next week, so if they don’t score a touchdown in the second half today, they’ll have gone a full calendar month without a touchdown. That’s hard to do in today’s NFL.