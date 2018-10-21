Chiefs go over the top for early lead

Getty Images

The Chiefs can go around you, and past you, and sometimes over you.

With Kareem Hunt hurdling people and then popping through for a touchdown, the Chiefs are out to a quick 7-0 lead on the Bengals.

They actually did something to start the game they haven’t done often — made someone punt (ending a streak of 17 possessions without forcing a punt).

Then, Patrick Mahomes led a 10-play, 95-yard drive, which features some acrobatics along the way, with Hunt breaking tackles and jumping over Bengals defenders during a 21-yard gain.

We’ll see if the Bengals are able to keep pace, and whether the Chiefs can actually make more defensive stops.