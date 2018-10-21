Chris Hogan shaken up as Patriots jump out to 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Patriots got a touchdown from one wide receiver to cap their opening drive in Chicago, but another one had less good fortune on the play.

Chris Hogan went to the blue medical tent for an evaluation after staying down on the ground while others were celebrating Julian Edelman‘s touchdown catch. It appeared to be a leg or knee issue for Hogan, who was able to walk off the field under his own power and left the tent to ride a stationary bike on the sideline.

The Patriots are playing without tight end Rob Gronkowski, but they didn’t have much problem moving the ball to open the game.

Edelman’s nine-yard catch closed a 75-yard, four-minute drive for the Patriots. Tom Brady was 4-of-5 for 45 yards and Sony Michel added 24 yards on the ground for New England.

UPDATE 1:24 p.m. ET: Hogan has returned to the game.