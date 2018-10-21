Cody Kessler makes it interesting, but Texans win first-place battle

AP

The Jaguars lost the game, but Cody Kessler may have won the starting quarterback job.

Jacksonville benched starting quarterback Blake Bortles after he lost his second fumble of the game. The Jaguars trailed 20-0 when Bortles left. They lost 20-7.

The Texans, who started 0-3, won their fourth consecutive game and now reside alone in first place in the AFC South. The Jaguars lost their third straight, getting outscored 90-28 by the Chiefs, Cowboys and Texans, and have dropped four of five.

Bortles completed only 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards. The Texans converted his two fumbles into 10 points.

Kessler went 21-of-30 for 156 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu had the pick.

Jadeveon Clowney, who called Bortles “trash” after the Jaguars beat the Texans last December, had two sacks, a fumble recovery and seven tackles. Whitney Mercilus had four tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles as the Texans allowed only 259 yards.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who took a 12-hour bus ride to Jacksonville as a precaution to protect rib and lung injuries, didn’t have his best game. But he did enough.

Watson completed 12 of 24 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Will Fuller caught six passes for 68 yards, and DeAndre Hopkins had three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Lamar Miller had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season for Houston, gaining 100 yards and scoring a touchdown on 22 carries.