Colts cruise to easy 37-5 win over the Bills

AP

The Bills didn’t have much of a chance, coming into the game with a starting quarterback they’ve employed less than two weeks and a running back who was lost with a head injury after two plays.

That actually sells short the reality that the Colts played well today, regardless the opponent.

Indianapolis (2-5) cruised to an easy win over the Bills, with quarterback Andrew Luck playing a sharp, efficient game which could carry over into games against actual competition.

Luck finished 17-of-23 for 156 yards and four touchdowns. He clearly benefitted from the return of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who had twi touchdowns. But there was also a run game for a change. Marlon Mack had 126 yards rushing and a touchdown and added another 33 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.

The day wasn’t without its speed bumps, as tight end Erik Swoope left with a knee injury and didn’t return.

But against the Bills (2-5), it didn’t matter much. Derek Anderson threw three interceptions in his first start, and once LeSean McCoy left after two plays with a head injury, they didn’t have much of a chance to move the ball. Anderson also fumbled, and the five-turnover day made it impossible for them.