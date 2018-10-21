Cowboys tie Washington 7-7 at halftime with late TD

AP

Cowboys rookie receiver Michael Gallup briefly had his first career touchdown last week, but it was overturned on replay. He failed to get his second foot down.

Gallup left no doubt Sunday.

He beat Greg Stroman on a double move, with the cornerback biting on the hitch. Dak Prescott found Gallup for an easy 49-yard touchdown with 1:00 left in the first half. It tied the game 7-7.

Gallup had three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

The game has proved a defensive battle, with the Cowboys gaining 162 yards and Washington 132. Ezekiel Elliott has only 13 yards on 10 carries, his worst first half since Week Two in Denver last season when he had four carries for 5 yards. Adrian Peterson has rushed for 39 yards on 11 carries.

Washington scored first, using a short field after a 33-yard punt by Cowboys punter Chris Jones for the first score of the day. Alex Smith threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Kapri Bibbs with 10:19 remaining in the first quarter.

Washington had a chance to go into the locker room with a lead, but Michael Floyd dropped a Hail Mary on the final play of the first half.

Smith has completed 7 of 15 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Prescott, who was checked and cleared of a head injury after a 5-yard run late in the first quarter, has gone 12-of-15 for 149 yards and a touchdown. He has three carries for 8 yards.