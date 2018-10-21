Dak Prescott cleared of a concussion

Getty Images

Maybe this is why the Cowboys are reluctant to run Dak Prescott more: The quarterback took a helmet-to-helmet hit at the conclusion of a 5-yard run late in the first quarter.

Prescott entered the blue medical tent on the sideline with Cooper Rush warming up, but Prescott then came out and sat on the bench with his jacket on.

He will return to the game even after appearing dazed on a hit by Greg Stroman, who somehow avoided a penalty on the play.

Prescott has completed 5 of 7 passes for 37 yards and has two carries for 5 yards.

Washington leads 7-0 on a 23-yard pass from Alex Smith to Kapri Bibbs.