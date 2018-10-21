Darian Stewart fined for horse collar tackle of Cooper Kupp

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp won’t play against the 49ers on Sunday because he’s been ruled out with a knee injury.

Kupp got hurt in the first half of last Sunday’s game against the Broncos when he was brought down by safety Darian Stewart with a horse collar tackle. Kupp was able to return to the game briefly in the third quarter, but got shut down after a couple of snaps.

Stewart was penalized for the play and PFT has confirmed with the league that he was fined $26,739 for the tackle. It’s been a rough week for Stewart on other fronts too. He hurt his neck in Thursday’s victory over the Cardinals.

Stewart’s teammate Emmanuel Sanders was fined $10,026 for taunting cornerback Troy Hill after what was initially ruled a touchdown in the first half of Denver’s loss to the Rams. Replay showed Sanders was down on the 1-yard-line and the Broncos had to settle for a field goal.

Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner was fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness. Joyner delivered a blow to the head of a defenseless receiver.