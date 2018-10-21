Deshaun Watson took 12-hour bus ride to Jacksonville

Getty Images

Like Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson didn’t travel with his team to a Week Seven road game. Unlike Gronk, Watson will play.

Watson will play because, instead of flying, he took a 12-hour bus trip from Houston to Jacksonville.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX, the team decided to send Watson by bus due to concerns about the impact of a pressurized cabin on his lingering rib and lung injuries, injuries through which he has played without barely batting an eye.

If the Texans win on Sunday, maybe superstition will keep Watson taking a bus to and from every road game, starting with Week Nine in Denver.