DeVante Parker’s agent accuses Adam Gase of lying about Parker’s health

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker was inactive today after being listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury, but Parker’s agent says Parker should have been on the field, and not on the injury report.

Parker’s agent, Jimmy Gould, issued a statement to the Palm Beach Post saying his client is ready, willing and able to play.

“I am responding that coach Gase is not telling the truth and his decision was an example of poor management and cost the team the best opportunity to win,” Gould said. “He continues attacking the health of my client and that is not acceptable. Parker is not only healthy but wants to help this team win and the only real question that should be asked is how does coach Gase justify his own incompetence. The team averaged only 6.1 yards per catch. They needed Parker active. He is completely healthy and was in full participation all week and in warmups this morning. Something smells in Miami.”

Gould’s statement is wrong in one respect: The Dolphins averaged 10.9 yards per catch in today’s loss to the Lions, not 6.1 yards per catch. And although Parker might have helped after Albert Wilson suffered an injury, the passing offense really wasn’t the problem today for the Dolphins.

Regardless, there have been reports of the Dolphins looking to trade Parker, and this statement seems to make Parker’s departure much more likely. It’s hard to see Parker playing for Gase now.