Doug Pederson after loss to Panthers: “Pressure’s off”

The Eagles lost to the Panthers on Sunday after taking a 17-0 lead into the fourth quarter and the nature of the loss that dropped last season’s champs to 3-4 on the year would seem to be the sort of thing that ratchets up the pressure in Philadelphia.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is looking at things differently, however. Pederson was asked about his message to the team in the wake of the loss in his postgame press conference and Pederson said it included telling the players that there’s been a weight lifted off their shoulders.

“The message is that — quite frankly I told them we have to learn from these,” Pederson said. “These are games that galvanize football teams, and this is going to do that. This is going to bring us even closer together. Basically told them pressure’s off of us. Nobody on the outside world is giving us a chance to do much of anything. Pressure’s off, so we can go play, have fun, and just relax. A lot of football ahead too. We still have a bunch of games, and still anything’s possible, anything can happen. We still treat it as one week at a time.”

Pederson explained that he feels “we’re putting pressure on ourselves to perform, to play, whatever it is, live up to a certain expectation” and that’s led to pressing on the field. His hope is that telling players that the pressure’s off will get the team back to “playing and executing better.”

The game between Washington and Dallas is still in progress, so we don’t know who will end Week Seven in first place in the NFC East. Either team will be well within striking distance for the Eagles should they take the steps Pederson hopes to see. Next Sunday in London against the Jaguars will be the first test of his theory.