Drew Brees throws 500th TD pass, but Saints down at halftime

The Saints offense took its time on a 20-play drive to open the game, but the methodical approach didn’t lead to any points.

A quicker pace later in the half finally got them on the scoreboard. Drew Brees hit three passes for 50 yards and then found tight end Benjamin Watson in the end zone for a touchdown. That was the 500th touchdown pass of Brees’ career and he joins Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady as the only players to hit that plateau.

That score came with under two minutes to go in the second quarter and put the Saints up 7-3, but the lead wouldn’t last until halftime. Joe Flacco hit John Brown for a 56-yard gain that put the Ravens on the 1-yard-line and Lamar Jackson ran the ball in a few plays later for the first touchdown of his NFL career. Justin Tucker remained perfect for his career on extra points, which means the Ravens lead 10-7.

Baltimore will get a chance to extend their lead to open the third quarter and anything close to the 10-minute journey that the Saints had to open the first quarter will leave New Orleans short on time to rally back.