Eagles up 10-0 at halftime, as Panthers can’t move the ball

AP

Much has been made of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton‘s inability to connect on the deep ball this year.

He’s not connecting on many of the shallow ones either.

The Eagles are up 10-0 at halftime on the Panthers, and it doesn’t appear that close.

The Panthers have 83 yards at halftime, and Newton is 4-of-9 passing for 24 yards. The team has insisted there’s nothing physically wrong with Newton, but he doesn’t appear to have nearly the arm strength as before his 2017 shoulder surgery. Newton played throughout last season, but hasn’t been able to make plays downfield the same way.

He’s actually been more accurate than normal this year, but is throwing more checkdowns to Christian McCaffrey, so that’s natural.

The Eagles started slowly themselves, but got back into gear in the second quarter. Carson Wentz is 15-of-18 for 208 yards and a touchdown so far.