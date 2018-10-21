Eric Reid calls Malcolm Jenkins “a sellout”

Getty Images

Panthers safety Eric Reid and Eagles counterpart Malcolm Jenkins care about many of the same causes.

But they clearly have differences of opinion about how to go about addressing them.

The two exchanged words prior to Sunday’s game, and after the Panthers comeback win, Reid was terse in his description. When asked if he wanted to describe the altercation, he initially said no, before throwing the haymaker.

“He’s a sellout,” Reid said, via David Newton of ESPN.com.

He repeated the charge, and then replied in the affirmative if that was the cause of the dust-up. Asked if Jenkins said anything specifically to him, Reid replied: “His actions speak louder than his words.”

Reid has had a problem with the league and Jenkins, since the Eagles safety took a lead role in the Players Coalition deal with owners, which Reid has referred to as an “NFL-funded subversion group.”

Those disagreements boiled over Sunday.

UPDATE 5:03 p.m. ET: Jenkins took the high road. Via Elliott Shorr-Parks of WIP, Jenkins said he wasn’t going to make any negative comments about Reid, and wanted to keep the focus on the issues.