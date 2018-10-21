Eric Reid, Malcolm Jenkins exchange words before Panthers-Eagles

Getty Images

Panthers safety Eric Reid and Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins emerged in recent years as leaders among players protesting during the anthem and otherwise working to increase awareness of and sensitivity to issues of social equality. But they disagreed about the handling of the problem last year, and their disagreement surfaced prior to Sunday’s game between their teams.

Reid and Jenkins exchanged words before the game. Reid was pulled away by Panthers receiver Torrey Smith, who publicly advocated for Reid’s addition to the Panthers before he was signed. Reid seemed to direct a flash of his anger to Smith as Reid seemed to give Smith a one-armed shove.

The ugliness spilled into the game, with Eagles tight end Zach Ertz taking a run at Reid after a play and Reid casually lifting Ertz up and tossing him down.

Reid objected to a deal reached between the league and the Players’ Coalition last season, accusing the league of shifting money around from other programs to placate the players who were pushing social equality issues and accusing the Players’ Coalition of being an “NFL-funded subversion group.”

Jenkins, who took issue with the criticism, nevertheless supported Reid early in the 2018 free agency process, arguing that Reid was being blackballed.