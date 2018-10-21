Giants making another change on offensive line

Getty Images

The Giants shook up their offensive line a few weeks ago when they benched Ereck Flowers and started Chad Wheeler at right tackle, but the change hasn’t done much to help their offensive production.

They are set to make another one for Monday night’s game against the Falcons in hopes that it will help get things going.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are taking right guard Patrick Omameh out of the lineup and replacing him with John Greco. Greco has been playing center since Jon Halapio‘s season-ending leg injury and Spencer Pulley is set to take over in the middle of the line.

Omameh, who signed with the Giants as a free agent this offseason, was added to the injury report with a knee issue on Saturday and is listed as questionable, but Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that the decision to make a change was made before the issue popped up.