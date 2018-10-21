Hue Jackson doesn’t rule out taking back play calling

Getty Images

Hue Jackson didn’t rule out taking back the play-calling duties after the Browns gained 305 yards in 68 minutes, 10 seconds Sunday. That likely won’t sit well with first-year offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

“It’s not going to be about butting heads,” Jackson said when asked about the possibility, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’m the head coach of the football team. I will do what I feel I need to do to get this team where it needs to be.”

Jackson became testy when pressed further on the issue.

“I’m the head coach of the football team, period. Period,” Jackson said. “There’s nothing else that needs to be said. Nothing. I’m the head coach of the football team.”

Haley has called all the plays this season, Jackson confirmed. Jackson, though, made no promises about next week when the Browns play at Pittsburgh, where Haley spent the previous six seasons as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator, or beyond.

Cleveland went without an official offensive coordinator in the first two seasons after Jackson took over as head coach, with Jackson serving in both roles. Jackson promised Haley “total autonomy” when the Browns hired Haley in the spring.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve been respectful,” Jackson said. “That’s why you bring guys in and you make them the coordinator. Again, there are some things we’ve got to fix fast to get this thing back to where it needs to be.”

The Browns entered the game ranked 20th in total offense, including 23rd in passing.