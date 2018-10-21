Isaiah Crowell is expected to play on Sunday for the Jets

Getty Images

As the Jets wrap up a three-game home stand, they’ll likely have their home-run hitter in the lineup.

Per multiple reports, running back Isaiah Crowell is expected to play on Sunday against the Vikings.

As Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News pointed out on Saturday night, Crowell went through the same practice-week routine this week as he did a week ago. Last week, he played with a foot injury. This week, look for him to do the same.

Crowell followed a 15-carry, 219-yard shredding of the Broncos in Week Five with 13 carries for 40 yards against the Colts in Week Six. For the year, he has 430 rushing yards.