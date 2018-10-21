Jaguars continue first-half scoring woes thus far

Getty Images

The Jaguars have not figured out a way to score in the first half the past three games. At least not yet.

The Chiefs led them 7-0 in the first quarter, 20-0 at halftime and won 30-14 two weeks ago. The Cowboys led the Jaguars 10-0 in the first quarter last week, 24-0 at halftime and won 40-7.

Today, the Texans head into the second quarter with a 6-0 lead. The Jaguars are fortunate it’s not worse.

Jacksonville has one first down and 50 yards. Blake Bortles has lost a fumble.

The Texans, though, continue to have problems scoring touchdowns. They have settled for field goals of 44 and 48 yards by Ka'imi Fairbairn.