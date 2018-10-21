Jaguars reportedly fighting amongst themselves after loss

Getty Images

The Jaguars were having intramural fights before the season even started.

Now that it’s officially not going according to plan, they’re at it again.

Via Daniel Popper of The Athletic, the Jaguars closed their locker room doors moments after they were opened. It’s likely because defensive lineman Calais Campbell “was holding back” defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who then “threw off Campbell.”

There was apparently also plenty of yelling, which you might imagine after a 20-7 loss to Houston, which dropped them to 3-4 (having lost four of their last five).

It’s unclear who Ngakoue was trying to get to or what was happening, but during the preseason, he and teammate Dante Fowler were at odds, and fought during practice (after which Fowler and cornerback Jalen Ramsey were suspended for a week, with Fowler criticizing the media for sharing exactly what happened).

Coupled with quarterback Blake Bortles being benched, it was a potential turning point for a talented team which hasn’t delivered on their promise this year.