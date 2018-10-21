Jaguars shutout in first half again, trail Houston 13-0

Getty Images

The Jaguars’ first-half struggles have stretched into a third game. Jacksonville trails Houston 13-0 at halftime in an AFC South battle for first place.

The Chiefs outscored the Jaguars 20-0 at halftime two weeks ago, and the Cowboys led Jacksonville 24-0 at intermission last week.

It marks the first time in team history for the Jaguars to go three consecutive games without scoring in the first half.

Jacksonville is fortunate it remains within two scores heading into the second half, having gained only 114 yards and made only five first downs.

Houston scored on three of its first four possessions.

After field goals of 44 and 48 yards by Ka'imi Fairbairn, the Texans finally scored a touchdown. Houston, which entered 31st in red zone touchdowns, got in the end zone on a 5-yard run by Lamar Miller. It was only the Texans’ third rushing touchdown of the season.

Miller has 75 yards on 13 carries. He does not have a 100-yard game this season, with a season-best 98 yards against the Patriots in the season opener.

Deshaun Watson has completed 7 of 11 passes for 80 yards, with DeAndre Hopkins catching two passes for 40 yards.

Blake Bortles had his seventh turnover in three games, losing a fumble on the third play from scrimmage. He has completed 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards and leads the Jaguars in rushing with 26 yards on five carries.