Justin Tucker vows to make the best of a bad situation

Getty Images

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker missed the first extra point of his career at an inopportune time today, with seconds remaining in a 24-23 loss to the Saints. After the game, Tucker was a stand-up guy who spoke with the media and put the loss on his own shoulders.

“You play long enough you’re gonna have a kick you want back, and tonight was that night for me,” he said. “The only thing we can do is go to work and try to make the best out of a bad situation. I appreciate the efforts of my teammates putting me in a position to extend the game and unfortunately I wasn’t able to put the ball through the uprights.”

Tucker is one of the best kickers in NFL history. He was 222-for-222 on extra points in his career before missing today, and he’s also the most accurate kicker ever on field goals. The Ravens know they’re lucky to have a kicker as good as Tucker.

But even the best kickers miss sometimes, and today Tucker missed at a very bad time.