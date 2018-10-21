Kenny Vaccaro inactive for Titans in London

AP

Safety Kenny Vaccaro had a chance to return to the Titans lineup after missing the last two games, but his next appearance will have to wait until they are back in the United States.

Vaccaro will miss his third straight game with an elbow injury after the Titans made him inactive for Sunday’s game against the Chargers in London. Vaccaro was listed as questionable after three limited practices during the week, but the team ultimately decided not to put him back in action.

Guard Quinton Spain was also listed as questionable on Friday and will join Vaccaro on the inactive list. Spain is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Linebackers Will Compton and Derrick Morgan were ruled out on the final injury report of the week. Offensive lineman Tyler Marz, defensive lineman Matt Dickerson and cornerback Kenneth Durden are also out.