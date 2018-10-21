Kerryon Johnson has biggest Lions rushing performance in more than seven years

Getty Images

Earlier this year, Lions rookie running back Kerryon Johnson became the first Detroit player to gain more than 100 yards rushing since Reggie Bush on Thanksgiving Day 2013. On Sunday, Johnson ended another rushing streak for the Lions.

Johnson’s 158 rushing yards made him the first player to eclipse 150 for Detroit since October 10, 2011. On that day (a Monday night against the Bears), Best rushed for 163 yards on only 12 carries, including an 88-yard touchdown run.

Six days later, Best struck his head on the ground while playing the 49ers, suffered his latest concussion, and never played again.

Through six games (three starts), Johnson has 444 yards on only 69 carries, an average of 6.4 yards per attempt. LeGarrette Blount is second on the team with only 167 yards, on 57 carries.