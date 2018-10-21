Kirk Cousins: Offense was “all over the map” on Sunday

Getty Images

The Vikings offense scuffled during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jets, but quarterback Kirk Cousins said that a strong wind at MetLife Stadium wasn’t the reason why things didn’t click.

While Cousins did say playing indoors is “a positive in general” during his postgame press conference, but said it was “a good defense with a good scheme” that threw him off and not the breeze. Cousins and the Vikings scored 10 points before the half, but kept getting chances in the second half thanks to the defense forcing turnovers and made good on enough of them to get a 37-17 win.

“[It was] all over the map,” Cousins said. “There were a lot of positives. Any time you score 37 points on the road, you’re doing something right. There were certainly a lot of places that weren’t good enough. When you have special teams giving you good field position and you have a defense giving you the ball back, it probably makes it look better than it really was. That’s complimentary football. That’s team football and we’re so grateful for our defense and special teams with the way they played today because it gave us the opportunities to go back out there and score points.”

Cousins was 25-of-40 for 241 yards and two touchdowns, which is less than the Vikings will be looking for on a weekly basis but a line they’ll take when it comes without turnovers on a day when their defense had four of them.