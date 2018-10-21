LeSean McCoy heads to medical tent, then locker room

Getty Images

The Bills don’t have much of a margin of error on offense.

They just lost most of it.

Running back LeSean McCoy limped off the field under his own power, but headed first to the medical tent and then the locker room for more evaluation.

McCoy’s right ankle twisted awkwardly as he was tackled on the second play of the game.

That leaves just Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy at running back, since Taiwan Jones is inactive with a neck injury.

The Bills are already starting quarterback Derek Anderson, and the absence of McCoy’s obviously a huge problem.

UPDATE 1:19 p.m. ET: The Bills announced that McCoy was actually being evaluated for a head injury.