LeSean McCoy out, Colts up on mistake-prone Bills

AP

The Bills won’t have their best offensive player the rest of the day, and they clearly miss him.

LeSean McCoy won’t return today, after he was evaluated for a head injury after going down hard on the second play of the game.

They clearly miss him, as the Colts took advantage of a fumble by tight end Charles Clay, and drove for a quick touchdown, to go up 14-0 in the second quarter.

They had to do it with a two-point conversion, after kicker Adam Vinatieri missed an extra point after their first score, which no one expects.

The Colts have benefitted from running back Marlon Mack, who has 69 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown so far, the kind of spark on offense they needed.