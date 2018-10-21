Linval Joseph inactive for Vikings Sunday

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph used to play his home games at MetLife Stadium as a member of the Giants, but he won’t be on that field with the rest of the Vikings against the Jets on Sunday.

Joseph was out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday while dealing with ankle, knee and shoulder issues. He returned to practice on Friday and drew a questionable tag on the final injury report of the week, but the team decided not to play him on Sunday.

The Vikings continue to be without defensive end Everson Griffen, so they’re thinner than they’d like to be up front for the Week Seven game.

Running back Dalvin Cook, left tackle Riley Reiff and safety Andrew Sendejo will also miss the game with injuries for the Vikings.