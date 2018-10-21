Lions rule out Ziggy Ansah

Getty Images

The Lions’ franchise player has barely played in the first half of the season.

Detroit announced that defensive end Ezekiel Ansah will not play today in Miami. Ansah suffered a shoulder injury in Week One and hasn’t played since.

The Lions put the franchise tag on Ansah this offseason, and Ansah signed it, guaranteeing him a $17.143 million base salary this season. Through seven weeks, Ansah has made $7.059 million and played 21 snaps.

There’s been no word on how much longer the Lions expect Ansah to be out, but he reportedly is getting better and could return next week.