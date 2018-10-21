Marlon Humphrey inactive for Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens are down two cornerbacks against Drew Brees and the Saints on Sunday.

Marlon Humphrey injured his hamstring during Thursday’s practice and was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. He took part in warmups before Sunday’s game, but was among the players listed as inactive by the Ravens.

Baltimore is also without Anthony Averett, who was also listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. That leaves the Ravens with four healthy corners and they’re down to six offensive linemen with right tackle James Hurst and left guard Alex Lewis out. Bradley Bozeman will start at guard and Orlando Brown Jr. will take Hurst’s place.

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler, wide receiver Jordan Lasley and quarterback Robert Griffin III are also down for the Ravens. Tackle Jermon Bushrod, offensive lineman Will Clapp, defensive back J.T. Gray, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, defensive lineman Mitch Loewen, tackle Andrus Peat and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth are inactive for New Orleans.