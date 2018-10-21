Matt Stafford, Kerryon Johnson lift Lions past Dolphins

Getty Images

The Lions have been an up and down team this year, but the offense was decidedly up today in Miami.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kerryon Johnson led the way to a 32-21 win over the Dolphins.

Stafford had an excellent game for the Lions, completing 18 of 22 passes for 217 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Johnson topped 150 rushing yards and has made the Lions’ long streak of games without a 100-yard rusher a distant memory.

Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler played well in a losing effort. Although he wasn’t quite as spectacular as he was in last week’s win over the Bears, Osweiler showed once again that he’s very capable of running Adam Gase’s offense. The Dolphins are in fine hands until Ryan Tannehill returns from his shoulder injury.

The win improves the Lions to 3-3 and puts them squarely in the hunt in the NFC North. The loss drops the Dolphins to 4-3, and a game behind the Patriots in the AFC East.