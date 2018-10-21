Matt Stafford, Kerryon Johnson lift Lions past Dolphins

The Lions have been an up and down team this year, but the offense was decidedly up today in Miami.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kerryon Johnson led the way to a 32-21 win over the Dolphins.

Stafford had an excellent game for the Lions, completing 18 of 22 passes for 217 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Johnson topped 150 rushing yards and has made the Lions’ long streak of games without a 100-yard rusher a distant memory.

Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler played well in a losing effort. Although he wasn’t quite as spectacular as he was in last week’s win over the Bears, Osweiler showed once again that he’s very capable of running Adam Gase’s offense. The Dolphins are in fine hands until Ryan Tannehill returns from his shoulder injury.

The win improves the Lions to 3-3 and puts them squarely in the hunt in the NFC North. The loss drops the Dolphins to 4-3, and a game behind the Patriots in the AFC East.

  2. That can’t be right. I reading all week on this site how the Lions won’t be able to handle the heat and Osweiler would dominate them.

    Odd. Seems like the Lions dominated that game

  3. That Osweiler played well in a losing effort won’t move the ‘Tannemaniacs’ a fraction of an inch; they’ll still insist that had Tannehill played, Miami would have won this game.

  4. Adam Gase has to be the worst play calling coach and makes some of the worst decisions. Why was Parker not active today.. if you are going to trade him don’t already!!! Stop playing games. The team has no depth and the D has not been able to stop the run all season. How does the DC still have a job!!! Houston will destroy Miami on Thursday and the smug Gase will blame everyone but himself. And for the folks saying Brock is the answer?? He has zero ability to throw a deep ball. Each one of those were underthrown big time or they are TDs!!

  5. Brock can NOT throw a deep pass. Everyone says he has a strong arm. That is so untrue, he pushes the football. Every long pass he threw was underthrown.
    Gase should come out and say he called a terrible game. Why didn’t they throw a few more times before the FG try? That was foolish.

  6. pphins4life12 says:
    October 21, 2018 at 3:59 pm
    Typical…. lose to the teams we supposed to beat

    ————-

    The Dolphins are not “supposed to beat” any team

  8. Where are all of the people (mainly Packers and Vikings trolls) who were saying The Lions would get killed by the dolphins?!? NO WHERE TO BE FOUND!

    What has been found? OUR RUNNING GAME!!

    And so much for the heat!!

    Seattle, YOU’RE NEXT!!!

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

  11. Wasn’t anywhere near as close as the score would indicate. Jerome Boger and his crew were incredibly erratic in their calls as well.

