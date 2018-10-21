Melvin Gordon is out for Sunday

Getty Images

The NFL could be firing up another injury-report investigation.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will not play on Sunday, due to a hamstring injury. He’s one of the seven inactive Chargers in advance of Sunday morning’s game against the Titans in London.

Gordon popped up on Friday’s injury report as being limited in practice, but he received no official injury designation. Which implied that he definitely will play. Two days later, he definitely won’t.

The Chargers downgraded Gordon to questionable on Saturday, which means that he was somewhere between 99.5 and 50-percent likely to play. He was at no point downgraded to doubtful.

The other inactive Chargers are kicker Caleb Sturgis, linebacker Kyzir White, center Cole Toner, tackle Trent Scott, guard Forrest Lamp, and defensive end Joey Bosa.

The league recently fined the Raiders for not downgrading guard Kelechi Osemele from questionable when he didn’t travel with the team to face the Chargers, and the league currently is looking into the Dolphins’ failure to downgrade quarterback Ryan Tannehill from questionable before he was inactive for last week’s game against the Bears.