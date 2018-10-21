Michael Bennett fined for roughing Eli Manning

Getty Images

Eagles defensive lineman Michael Bennett was not fined for a roughing the passer penalty in the team’s Week Five loss to the Vikings, but he did hear from the league about a penalty in their Week Six win over the Giants.

PFT has confirmed with the league that Bennett has been fined $20,054 after being penalized for roughing Giants quarterback Eli Manning. The penalty came in the second quarter with the Giants deep inside Eagles territory and gave them a fresh set of downs after failing to convert on third down.

The Giants still wound up settling for a field goal on the drive after a pair of Manning incompletions.

Bennett’s penalty against the Vikings was a more contentious call than the one in the Giants game as he was flagged for hitting Kirk Cousins low after it appeared he was blocked into the quarterback by Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph. NFL officiating head Al Riveron said it was the right call, although the NFL did not deem it worthy of supplemental discipline.

Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree was fined $10,026 for an unnecessary roughness penalty in the third quarter of the 34-13 Eagles win.