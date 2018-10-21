Mike Vrabel has no regrets about two-point try

Getty Images

The Titans cut the Chargers’ lead to one point on a one-yard touchdown catch by tight end Luke Stocker with 31 seconds to play in London on Sunday and that left Titans coach Mike Vrabel with a decision to make.

Vrabel opted to go for two and stuck with that choice after a pass into the end zone went incomplete on a try nullified by a Chargers penalty. Vrabel called another pass, but the result was the same and the Chargers held on for a 20-19 win.

Things didn’t work out, but Vrabel wasn’t second-guessing himself after the game.

“I have a lot of faith in our players, we prepare, we work together and I’ve got confidence in them to go out and execute. It just didn’t work out. Faced with the same situation I’d like to think I’d do it the same way,” Vrabel said, via ESPN.com.

The Titans ran for 164 yards over the course of the game, so the choice to pass the ball is one that came under scrutiny after the game. Mariota said he loved the call and “should have maybe done a better job of extending the play” before throwing to Taywan Taylor.