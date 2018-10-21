Mike Zimmer says Xavier Rhodes has a sprained ankle

Getty Images

The Vikings lost cornerback Xavier Rhodes late in Sunday’s victory over the Jets when he needed assistance getting off the field after his feet got tangled with Jets wideout Robby Anderson on an incomplete pass.

Rhodes was keeping weight off his left ankle while heading to the sideline and he was on the table with his shoe off to be evaluated soon after getting off the field. PFT has learned Rhodes was limping with his ankle wrapped in the locker room and Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said that the initial diagnosis is a sprained ankle.

Zimmer added that he doesn’t think it’s too serious, although what that might mean for Rhodes’ availability moving forward remains to be seen. His injury comes a week after the Vikings lost Mike Hughes to a torn ACL, so missing Rhodes would leave the Vikings very thin against the Saints next weekend.

Holton Hill came into the game after Rhodes got hurt and picked off Sam Darnold a play after Rhodes left the game.