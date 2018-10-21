Panthers and Eagles heated, Eagles heating up offensively

AP

The Panthers and Eagles have raised some temperatures, but not much offense so far.

They were still scoreless after a quarter, with both teams fired up but not effective with the ball. The Eagles outgained the Panthers 76-22 in the first quarter, but neither team converted a first down in the first 15 minutes.

The Eagles converted a pair of fourth downs, but missed the field goal on that drive in the swirling winds, on a day when points appear to be at a premium.

Philadelphia found the end zone early in the second quarter, with Carson Wentz hitting Alshon Jeffery for the touchdown to cap a 74-yard drive, the first time either team appeared comfortable.