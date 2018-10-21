Panthers come back for 21-17 win over Eagles

AP

The Panthers didn’t play well, but the Eagles didn’t play well enough to put them away.

The result was an unlikely 21-17 win for Carolina, which will create new hope for the Panthers and many questions for the Eagles.

The Eagles (3-4) appeared to be cruising to an easy win, shackling the Panthers offense throughout the day and racing out to a 17-0 lead.

But Panthers quarterback Cam Newton got hot in the fourth quarter, with 80- and 87-yard touchdown drives, going 12-of-13 for 135 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion pass in a two-series stretch.

Then given another chance because the Eagles can’t run consistently, he was even better.

With a 35-yard connection with Torrey Smith, Newton kept the Panthers moving downfield, and eventually hit Greg Olsen for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:22 left in the game.

The Panthers appeared to end it with an interception by Eric Reid, but that was overturned on review, and the Panthers had to force a fumble on the final play of the game to secure a wild win.

It tied a franchise record for biggest comeback, and helped allay some concerns about an offense that was bad for 45 minutes.