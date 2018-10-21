Patriots rule out Rob Gronkowski

Getty Images

Tight end Rob Gronkowski didn’t travel to Chicago with the Patriots on Saturday and he won’t be making a last minute appearance in time to play in Sunday’s game against the Bears.

The Patriots have announced that Gronkowski has been ruled out for the game. He was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday.

Gronkowski has been dealing with an ankle injury for several weeks, but a recurrence of back problems this week appears to be the reason for his absence on Sunday.

The Patriots also ruled out tight end Jacob Hollister on Saturday, so Dwayne Allen will be the only tight end in the lineup against the Bears.