Patriots score final 14 of half, lead 21-17

Getty Images

The Bears opened up a 10-point lead in the second quarter after a pair of Patriots fumbles, but New England was able to rally back to move in front before halftime.

Cordarrelle Patterson redeemed one of those fumbles by returning a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and a five-yard touchdown catch by James White made the score 21-17 Patriots before the break. Patterson’s score came a short time after he gifted the Bears great field position with a fumble, although he may have earned himself a second dressing down for slowing down to high-five J.C. Jackson during the successful return.

White’s touchdown capped a 64-yard drive that marked Tom Brady‘s only real work of the second quarter. Patterson’s fumble was followed by running back Sony Michel losing the ball and the Patriots offense only ran three plays from the 7:34 mark of the first quarter through the 9:46 mark of the second quarter.

The Patriots, who lost Michel to a knee injury on the same play, only wound up running 8 fewer plays than the Bears and outgained their hosts by 16 yards, so it’s been a pretty good day on defense when the Patriots haven’t started drives backed up in their territory by turnovers. Mitchell Trubisky has had success when he’s pulled the ball down to run, but is 8-of-20 when he’s put the ball in the air.

Should he continue to struggle on that front once play resumes, it will likely take more turnovers for the Bears to navigate their way to a win on Sunday.