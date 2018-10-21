Quinton Dunbar, Chris Thompson inactive; Adrian Peterson will play

Getty Images

Washington won’t have running back Chris Thompson, who will miss today’s game with rib and knee injuries, but Adrian Peterson will play. The team listed Peterson as questionable with ankle and shoulder injuries.

Washington also won’t have cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who was questionable with a shin injury.

Thompson and Dunbar were among the team’s inactives.

Washington’s other inactives are receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee), receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle), safety Troy Apke (hamstring), offensive lineman Geron Christian and center Casey Dunn.

The Cowboys will have cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, though he might play limited snaps with an ankle injury.

The Cowboys’ inactives are quarterback Mike White, linebacker Joe Thomas (foot), receiver Tavon Austin (groin), offensive lineman Xavier Su'a-Filo, defensive end Daniel Ross, linebacker Chris Covington and defensive tackle Caraun Reid.