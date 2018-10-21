Rams stay undefeated with easy win over 49ers

Getty Images

Today’s Rams-49ers game was initially scheduled for prime time, but the league moved it into the afternoon when San Francisco got off to a slow start. That turned out to be a wise move, as this was the kind of game that, had it been at night, everyone would have turned off at halftime and gone to bed.

The Rams jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, easily beating the 49ers 39-10.

The Los Angeles defensive front made life miserable for 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, who never stood a chance. Aaron Donald had four sacks, Cory Littleton two and Samson Ebukam one.

The Rams’ offense was impressive, with Todd Gurley scoring three touchdowns and Jared Goff completing 18 of 24 passes. It was a total team effort for the Rams, and by the end of the game they gave the backups some playing time.

L.A. improved to 7-0, and there’s little doubt that the Rams are the NFL’s best team right now. The 49ers’ nightmare season continues, and they drop to 1-6.