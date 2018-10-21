Report: Bucs fear torn ACL for Kwon Alexander

Getty Images

The Buccaneers were able to pull out an overtime win against the Browns on Sunday, but they may have lost a key part of their defense for the rest of the season.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander left with a knee injury at the end of the first half and did not return to action. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers fear Alexander tore his ACL and are waiting for MRI results to make a final determination.

There’s never a good time for a serious knee injury, but it’s a particularly bad time for Alexander as he’s in the final year of his rookie contract and looking for a new deal from the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers also lost Jack Cichy to a knee injury on Sunday, so they may be thinner at linebacker even if Alexander dodged a season-ending injury.