Report: Cowboys doing due diligence on possible Amari Cooper trade

Getty Images

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said last week that the Raiders are not shopping wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade, but that reportedly isn’t stopping the Cowboys from researching a possible move.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cowboys have been doing due diligence to find out about Cooper as they mull making a push to deal for the 2015 first-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media also reported about the Cowboys’ interest and adds that the Raiders are looking for a first-round pick in return for Cooper.

Schefter adds Washington and Indianapolis as other teams that have made inquiries about Cooper.

The makeup of the Cowboys receiving corps has been seen as a weakness since the end of last season, but the team’s biggest moves at the position have been releasing Dez Bryant, signing Allen Hurns and trading for Tavon Austin. Cole Beasley leads the team with 26 catches for 294 yards.

Cooper has 22 catches for 280 yards and is currently in the concussion protocol after getting hurt against the Seahawks last Sunday. The trade deadline is October 30.