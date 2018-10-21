Sony Michel carted off in Chicago

Posted by Josh Alper on October 21, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
AP

The Patriots lost their second fumble of the first half when running back Sony Michel lost the ball while being spun down hard by Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols.

They also may have lost Michel for the rest of the day. Michel needed to be helped off the field after having his lower leg bent awkwardly on his way to the ground. He was taken to the sideline and then loaded onto a cart for a trip to the locker room. He’s being called questionable to return with a knee injury.

James White and Kenjon Barner are the other running backs active for the Patriots on Sunday. Michel had four carries for 22 yards and a catch for 14 yards before being injured.

The Bears had the ball on New England’s 36-yard-line after Nichols recovered the fumble and it looked like they might be stopped without points, but Mitchell Trubisky hit tight end Trey Burton for 17 yards to convert on fourth down. Patriots defensive backs Duron Harmon and J.C. Jackson committed penalties that led to other first downs before Jordan Howard finally ran the ball in for a 2-yard touchdown.

That makes the score 17-7 for a Patriots offense that came into the game without tight end Rob Gronkowski and right tackle Marcus Cannon.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Sony Michel carted off in Chicago

  2. Nice to see Patterson respond. Dunno how BB feels about the celebration after Patterson’s screwup earlier…

  4. That was a bad injury. And the Pats were going flat even before that injury. These are not your same old Patriots. Another week where they look like they just dont care on O and that D, well we all know is garbage

  5. Bears are going to lose unless they can get something going on offense. Their offense looks horrid aside from scoring on very short fields.

  7. fanboyarmy says:
    October 21, 2018 at 2:10 pm
    Pats will rip up his contract and put him on incentives. He won’t be allowed to take the team plane home. It’s the Pats Way.
    ——————————–

    Your Phins would rip up his contract too but they’d do it to give him $17m a year guaranteed

  8. Barner needs to pick his hole better. He’s showing a little rust. Hopefully it is not the knee for Sony. It might be the ankle. Nice to see Hogan back in. The Bears are chippy and emotional, post play. That has to show up on the scoreboard eventually.

  10. Bill Bixby says:
    October 21, 2018 at 2:17 pm
    Bears are going to lose unless they can get something going on offense. Their offense looks horrid aside from scoring on very short fields.

    ——-
    Contain 10 and all will be well. Also the refs letting the Pats play some defense.

  11. My impression, based on how Michel responded when hurt and how badly he looked when being helped off the field, is that he’s done for the season.
    It suggests that this is a torn ACL or similar.

    Not something you take a week off and bounce back from.

    Very sorry for him….and me; I enjoyed watching his runs… very promising RB.

  14. thermanmerman99 says:
    October 21, 2018 at 2:31 pm
    Karma strikes the cheaters again

    /-

    But yet they are winning

    FYI. If you think he was injured because of something called”karma”
    You’re a moron

  15. raymondmac says:
    October 21, 2018 at 2:30 pm
    My impression, based on how Michel responded when hurt and how badly he looked when being helped off the field, is that he’s done for the season.
    It suggests that this is a torn ACL or similar.

    Not something you take a week off and bounce back from.

    Very sorry for him….and me; I enjoyed watching his runs… very promising RB.
    ——
    I’m thinking high ankle sprain.

  17. GoodellMustGo says:
    October 21, 2018 at 2:38 pm
    raymondmac says:
    October 21, 2018 at 2:30 pm
    My impression, based on how Michel responded when hurt and how badly he looked when being helped off the field, is that he’s done for the season.
    It suggests that this is a torn ACL or similar.

    Not something you take a week off and bounce back from.

    Very sorry for him….and me; I enjoyed watching his runs… very promising RB.
    ——
    I’m thinking high ankle sprain.
    —-
    Could be MCL too. In either case, 4-5 weeks. Better than ACL…

  18. Looked bad for Sony….. hope it’s not, however, Rex B will be back in a couple weeks…..
    Go Pats!!!

  21. The injury side of football is a major suck.

    Every year, it’s like a lottery (no offense Shirley Jackson)
    ….or Russian roulette….

    except you start with a full roster….and one by one, fire off another round.

    By December it’s BB hiking to the practice squad.

  22. superpatriotsfan says:
    October 21, 2018 at 2:42 pm
    GENIUS DRAFTING BY BELICHICK

    ——————
    Are you suggesting he should only draft players that dont have It in their future for someone to roll up on their leg? Brilliant!!

  23. raymondmac says:
    October 21, 2018 at 2:30 pm
    My impression, based on how Michel responded when hurt and how badly he looked when being helped off the field, is that he’s done for the season.
    It suggests that this is a torn ACL.

    —————————————————————

    It’s not his acl. Looks like a possible meniscus tear.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!