Sony Michel carted off in Chicago

AP

The Patriots lost their second fumble of the first half when running back Sony Michel lost the ball while being spun down hard by Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols.

They also may have lost Michel for the rest of the day. Michel needed to be helped off the field after having his lower leg bent awkwardly on his way to the ground. He was taken to the sideline and then loaded onto a cart for a trip to the locker room. He’s being called questionable to return with a knee injury.

James White and Kenjon Barner are the other running backs active for the Patriots on Sunday. Michel had four carries for 22 yards and a catch for 14 yards before being injured.

The Bears had the ball on New England’s 36-yard-line after Nichols recovered the fumble and it looked like they might be stopped without points, but Mitchell Trubisky hit tight end Trey Burton for 17 yards to convert on fourth down. Patriots defensive backs Duron Harmon and J.C. Jackson committed penalties that led to other first downs before Jordan Howard finally ran the ball in for a 2-yard touchdown.

That makes the score 17-7 for a Patriots offense that came into the game without tight end Rob Gronkowski and right tackle Marcus Cannon.